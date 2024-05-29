Temperatures in India's capital have soared to a record-high 49.9 degrees Celsius as authorities warn of water shortages in the sprawling mega-city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported "severe heat-wave conditions," recorded the temperatures on Tuesday at two New Delhi suburbs stations, Narela and Mungeshpur.

The weather bureau said the temperatures were nine degrees higher than expected.

Forecasters predict similar temperatures Wednesday for the city of more than 30 million people, issuing a red alert warning notice for people to take care.

In May 2022, parts of New Delhi hit 49.2 degrees Celsius, Indian media reported at the time.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures.

But years of scientific research have found climate crisis is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

'Water scarcity'

New Delhi authorities have also warned of the risk of water shortages as the capital swelters in headache-inducing heat - cutting supplies to some areas.