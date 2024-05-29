Ukraine has reported that nine people had been killed in five regions of the war-battered country, as Russia presses for gains on the front line where Kiev's troops are struggling.

In the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, two were killed in attacks on the city of Nikopol on the right bank of the Dnipro River, said governor Sergiy Lysak on Wednesday.

These were a 52-year-old man who received severe shrapnel wounds from shelling and a 54-year-old ambulance driver whose vehicle was hit by an attack drone, he said.

A missile attack earlier in the day on the eastern Sumy region that borders Russia killed two and wounded three, regional authorities said on social media.

The governor of the front-line Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, said three people had been killed in separate attacks Tuesday.

Deadliest attacks