Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has celebrated the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, a pivotal event in Turkish and world history, according to the Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

"I celebrate the 571st anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, one of the magnificent victories in world history and our history," Erdogan declared on Wednesday, underscoring the enduring significance of this historic triumph.

Türkiye's Directorate of Communications also stated on X that President Erdogan emphasised the importance of "understanding the spirit" and context of the conquest.

He highlighted the "military genius, determination and perseverance" characterising the efforts of the Ottoman forces, led by Fatih Sultan Mehmet (Mehmed the Conqueror), who was the seventh sultan of the Ottoman Empire, reigning first from 1444 to 1446 and then from 1451 until his death in 1481.

Erdogan added that this victory not only facilitated the spread of the Ottoman Empire but also established Istanbul as a melting pot of diverse "cultures and beliefs" due in large part to Sultan Mehmet's vision of "tolerance and just governance."