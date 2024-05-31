WORLD
Sudan at 'imminent risk of famine', UN warns
UN agencies warn that the people of Sudan, caught between the crossfire of a war between the army and paramilitary, are at risk of "imminent" famine.
Volunteers distribute food to residents and displaced people in Omdurman, Sudan, March 8, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 31, 2024

The people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine," United Nations agencies said, more than a year into a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Around 18 million people are already acutely hungry, including 3.6 million children who are acutely malnourished, according to a joint statement by UN chiefs including Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Time is running out for millions of people in Sudan who are at imminent risk of famine, displaced from their lands, living under bombardments, and cut off from humanitarian assistance," Friday's statement added.

Fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum in April 2023 and quickly spread across the country, reigniting ethnic bloodshed in the western Darfur region and forcing millions to flee in the world's largest displacement crisis.

"Without an immediate and major step change, we will face a nightmare scenario: A famine will take hold in large parts of the country," read the statement also signed by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

The war broke out as long-simmering tensions over integrating the RSF with the army came to a head.

The UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide said last week there was a risk of genocide in parts of Darfur.

A UN-backed report said in March that immediate action was needed to "prevent widespread death and total collapse of livelihoods and avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan."

