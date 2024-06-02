Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to hinder the appointment of members of an inquiry commission into the October 7 Hamas-led attack, Haaretz newspaper said.

“Netanyahu seeks to withdraw the powers to appoint the committee members from the president of Israel’s Supreme Court,” Haaretz said on Sunday.

"Netanyahu does not want a judge to head the investigation committee into the events of Oct. 7,” it added.

Netanyahu’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said early Sunday that the inquiry committee would aim to end the right-wing rule in Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The newspaper, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the Israeli premier “does not trust judges, fearing that they will retaliate against him because of legal reform,” which had triggered months of protests in Israel.

Related Israeli MP says 'traitors within' may have known of October 7 attacks

State commission of inquiry