WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu seeks to block inquiry into Oct. 7 attack by Hamas: report
In April, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz proposed the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 events, and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza.
Netanyahu seeks to block inquiry into Oct. 7 attack by Hamas: report
The newspaper, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the Israeli premier “does not trust judges, fearing that they will retaliate against him because of legal reform,” which had triggered months of protests in Israel. / Photo: AP
June 2, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to hinder the appointment of members of an inquiry commission into the October 7 Hamas-led attack, Haaretz newspaper said.

“Netanyahu seeks to withdraw the powers to appoint the committee members from the president of Israel’s Supreme Court,” Haaretz said on Sunday.

"Netanyahu does not want a judge to head the investigation committee into the events of Oct. 7,” it added.

Netanyahu’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said early Sunday that the inquiry committee would aim to end the right-wing rule in Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The newspaper, citing an official in Netanyahu’s office, said the Israeli premier “does not trust judges, fearing that they will retaliate against him because of legal reform,” which had triggered months of protests in Israel.

RelatedIsraeli MP says 'traitors within' may have known of October 7 attacks

State commission of inquiry

Recommended

On April 26, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz proposed the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 events and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza since last October 7 following a Hamas-led attack.

The majority of those killed have been women and children, with over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the genocidal war.

RelatedInt'l pressure mounts for probe into Gaza aid convoy massacre by Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat