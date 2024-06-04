Nations are falling short of the goal agreed at UN climate talks to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to curb global warming, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

An IEA analysis of policies, plans and estimates from nearly 150 countries found that they could reach 8,000 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in six years.

This would be well short of the 11,000 GW pledged at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai late last year in order to reach the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

"Countries' ambitions and implementation plans are not yet in line with the key goal set at COP28," the IEA said.

"But governments have tools to step up in coming months" through their Nationally Determined Contributions, the Paris-based agency, which advises developed nations, said in a statement accompanying its analysis.

Transitioning away from fossil fuels