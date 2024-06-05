Each of the past 12 months ranked as the warmest on record in year-on-year comparisons, the EU's climate crisis monitoring service said on Wednesday, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for urgent action to avert "climate hell".

The average global temperature for the 12-month period to the end of May was 1.63 degrees Celsius (2.9 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial average — making it the warmest such period since record-keeping began in 1940, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

This 12-month average does not mean that the world has yet surpassed the 1.5C (2.7F) global warming threshold, which describes a temperature average over decades, beyond which scientists warn of more extreme and irreversible impacts.

In a separate report, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there is now an 80 percent chance that at least one of the next five years will mark the first calendar year with an average temperature that temporarily exceeds 1.5C above pre-industrial levels — up from a 66 percent chance last year.

Speaking about the findings, Guterres emphasised how quickly the world was heading in the wrong direction and away from stabilising its climate system.

"In 2015, the chance of such a breach was near zero," Guterres said in a speech marking World Environment Day.

With time running out to reverse course, Guterres urged a 30 percent cut in global fossil fuel production and use by 2030.

"We need an exit ramp off the highway to climate hell," he said, adding: "The battle for 1.5 degrees will be won or lost in the 2020s."

Related We have two years to save the planet: UN climate chief

'Way off track'

Carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels — the main cause of climate change — hit a record high last year despite global agreements designed to curb their release and a rapid expansion in renewable energy.

Coal, oil and gas still provide more than three-quarters of the world's energy, with global oil demand remaining strong.

The latest climate data show that the world is "way off track" from its goal of limiting warming to 1.5C — the key target of the world's 2015 Paris Accord, WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett said.