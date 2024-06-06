Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has hosted Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, wife of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on an official visit to Türkiye.

Erdogan and Mirziyoyeva on Thursday visited the "Heritage from the Roots" exhibition featuring handcrafted products prepared by the advanced technical school for girls.

The first ladies were offered Turkish coffee at the exhibition's entrance, during which Mirziyoyeva took a close interest in the process of making the traditional drink.

Touring the exhibit, they were briefed by officials from the General Directorate of Lifelong Learning of the Ministry of National Education, who accompanied them.

After examining the products at the stands, Emine Erdogan presented Mirziyoyeva with handmade items from the advanced technical school for girls.

Mirziyoyeva used the woodblock printing technique, a traditional Turkish method used in textile products, to print on fabric. This technique involves rubbing with a wooden block to transfer the paint effectively.