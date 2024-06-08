In another historic moment for Türkiye's human space flight journey, the country’s second astronaut soars into the skies for a suborbital research flight, during which he will perform seven experiments.

31-year-old engineer Tuva Cihangir Atasever embarked on his journey from Virgin Galactic’s Spaceport facility in New Mexico, United States, aboard the rocket-powered spaceplane VSS Unity on Saturday.

“Of course, it's an immense honour and a privilege to be able to carry out this second human space flight of Türkiye,” Atasever told TRT World in an exclusive interview amidst preparations for the flight, known as the Galactic 07 mission.

Notably, the space traveller is also representing Türkiye’s brother nation Azerbaijan, carrying their flag alongside the Turkish crescent and star in a celebration of his Azerbaijani heritage from his mother’s side.

Atasever took off on June 8 with carrier aircraft VMS Eve. But the real action will begin once they reach an altitude of 45,000 feet (13,700 kilometres), at which point Eve will release Unity.

“After release, the hybrid rocket engine on VSS Unity will be ignited and we will pitch upwards and reach, under a minute, velocities of 3 mach (3,700kph). That is three times the speed of sound, in just under a minute, so it will be a very dynamic and rapid increase of speed,” the astronaut explained.

This process will carry Unity to an expected altitude of about 90 kilometres. Once the engine cuts off, the Galactic 07 crew will experience microgravity conditions for approximately three minutes, during which Atasever will conduct seven scientific experiments spanning astroparticle physics, genetics, brain hemodynamics, biomedical devices, and cellular and molecular biology.

As Unity is left without an active propulsion system once its hybrid rocket engine exhausts itself, the spaceship will then “essentially glide down” back to Earth, to the same runway Eve took off from. The flight will last just over an hour.

Groundbreaking wearable payloads

Türkiye’s second human space flight follows the country’s inaugural astronaut Alper Gezeravci’s historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) this January as part of Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), during which he spent over two weeks on the orbiting station to conduct a total of 13 experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and institutions.

Atasever's mission, conducted in collaboration between the Turkish Space Agency (TUA), Axiom Space, and Virgin Galactic, not only aims to undertake four new experiments but also provides a crucial opportunity to collect further biomedical data for research previously conducted on Ax-3.

The 31-year-old engineer, who also served as the Ax-3 Backup Mission Specialist and spent months in intensive training with Gezeravci, is carrying three wearable payloads embedded into his custom-built flight suit.

The BEACON experiment, developed by Harvard Medical School and the Health Sciences University of Türkiye, will investigate how transitioning from a high-gravity environment to microgravity affects intracranial pressure.

Gravitational force typically aids in directing bodily fluids, including blood and cerebrospinal fluid, downwards. The lack thereof leads to an unusual buildup of fluids on higher parts of the body, increasing intracranial pressure, which can have adverse health effects including a decrease in visual acuity.

To investigate this, researchers will observe the blood circulation and cerebrospinal fluid dynamics of Atasever’s prefrontal cortex throughout the spaceflight with a special headgear using near-infrared spectroscopy.

“For the first time in the history of space flight, we will be able to get some measurements about cerebrospinal fluid dynamics and its contribution to that intracranial pressure increase,” promising invaluable insights into safeguarding space travellers’ well-being during extended space missions, Atasever told TRT World.

The astronaut will also conduct the first-ever insulin pen test in microgravity conditions as part of the experiment UZIKAT, developed by Axiom Space and TUA.

Atasever is carrying two insulin pens with different distension mechanisms. Upon entering microgravity, he will administer the insulin doses into collection caps within his flight suit to be measured on a high-precision scale when he returns.

The aim is to examine the dose transfer efficiencies of different insulin delivery mechanisms, “so that in the future, we can support individuals with diabetes to go to space,” Atasever explained.

The last experiment he will carry on his custom flight suit, designed by the Middle East Technical University, will measure his exposure to ionising radiation throughout the journey. Data collected by IvmeRad, a smart and active radiation dosimeter on his right arm, will then be utilised in another experiment, MIYELOID, designed by Türkiye’s Hacettepe University.