WORLD
3 MIN READ
US unit assisted Israel in deadly Gaza hostage rescue operation — report
Collaborative operation between an American unit and Israeli forces resulted in the retrieval of four hostages from central Gaza, according to US media.
US unit assisted Israel in deadly Gaza hostage rescue operation — report
The retrieval of four Israeli hostages from central Gaza was achieved through a coordinated operation involving an American unit.  / Photo: Reuters
June 8, 2024

An American unit in Israel supported the efforts to rescue four Israeli hostages in central Gaza, according to US media.

“An American cell in Israel supported the efforts to rescue four Israeli hostages, working with Israeli forces on the operation,” a US official toldCNN on Saturday.

CNN previously reported that Israel prepared for weeks for Saturday’s operation, with hundreds of personnel from the Israeli military, the domestic intelligence service and a special police unit involved.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel said that it retrieved four Israeli hostages from central Gaza after a military operation in the area.

The army identified the freed hostages as Noa Argamani, 25; Andrey Kozlov, 27; Shlomi Ziv, 40; and Almog Meir, 21.

It also said the hostages were found in two separate areas of the camp, noting that they were in good health.

The Israeli attack on the camp has killed over 210 Palestinians and wounded hundreds.

RelatedPalestinians 'will not surrender, resistance will continue' — Hamas
Recommended

Israel's Gaza war

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last October 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge.​​​​​​​

RelatedNetanyahu will likely shun US pressure over post-war Gaza plan — CIA
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus