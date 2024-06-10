Elon Musk has said he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

"That is an unacceptable security violation," the Tesla CEO said in a post on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage," he said.

He later posted a picture mocking both Apple and OpenAI, depicting the latter as stealing personal data from Apple.