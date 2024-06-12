The rising interest in various autonomous machines in recent years, particularly electric vehicles, has spurred a growing focus on lithium as the essential material for the energy storage units these machines require.

Consequently, lithium, often dubbed the oil and natural gas of the future, is progressively becoming a strategic commodity on the international stage.

Nations are advancing their initiatives concerning lithium, the foremost raw material of the future, predominantly highlighting sustainability and the circular economy.

Nevertheless, China stands as the pivotal nation in the processing of lithium as a raw material. Indeed, China is acquiring lithium companies in South America, which possesses half of the world's reserves, while simultaneously solidifying its market position by forming the Mining Companies Association with firms in lithium-rich countries.

Within this framework, an analysis of China's relationships with Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries reveals the significant role of the lithium trade.

Among these countries is Afghanistan, endowed with abundant lithium deposits.

Often referred to as the "second Saudi Arabia of lithium" amid the global powers' lithium competition, Afghanistan is gaining increasing prominence.

Competition over lithium

According to published reports, approximately 100,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate are traded globally today. Chile, Argentina, Belgium, Germany, China, and the US export 98.3 percent of this total.

The importing countries, which account for 86.3 percent of this trade, include South Korea, Japan, the US, China, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Türkiye, Russia, Thailand, France, India, and Italy.

This has led to significant competition over lithium among various countries. According to estimates, the added value of this sector will exceed $400 billion by 2030.

In this context, Australia, Chile, and Argentina are the three primary actors at the initial stages of the mineral processing chain, whereas China is the dominant actor from the middle to the final stages of the value chain.

As leading electronics producers, Japan, South Korea, and the US participate in this value chain's final stage. Among these actors, China controls 60 percent of global lithium production and refining, dominating the electric vehicle markets.

Furthermore, China holds a dominant position in the electric battery market, with a capacity ranging from 80 to 90 percent worldwide. Notably, six of the world's top 10 electric vehicle battery manufacturers are based in China.

China's leadership role in the vital minerals chain is not accidental but rather the result of deliberate and strategic planning.

Lessons learned from China's position in the global steel chain are shaping its industrial strategies in the transition to clean energy, particularly regarding electric vehicles and lithium batteries.

In the steel industry, most of the profits go to mining companies such as Rio Tinto and FMG and downstream sectors like automotive. In contrast, despite producing over 50 percent of the world's steel, China retains only a small share of the profits relative to the energy and labour it enagages.

This experience has driven China's efforts to secure access to lithium mines worldwide, reflecting its strategic goal of controlling the entire lithium chain to avoid a similar predicament as in the steel industry.

Considering China's prowess in this domain, the US and the European Union are engaging in rigorous negotiations to enhance collaboration with suppliers in lithium-abundant nations. Concurrently, they persist in exerting pressure against China's dominance in this sector.

China's interest in Afghan lithium