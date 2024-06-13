The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a UK-drafted resolution that demands a halt to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur region by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], diplomats said.

The draft text, seen by the Reuters news agency, also calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around the city and the withdrawal of all fighters that threaten the safety and security of civilians.

Britain has asked for the draft to be voted on by the 15-member council on Thursday afternoon.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

The RSF, which has taken over the capital, Khartoum and most of western Sudan, is also seeking to advance further within the centre, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine".

Some 130,000 people have fled their homes in El Fasher as a result of the fighting in April and May, the United Nations has said.