WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN to vote on draft resolution demanding end to siege of Sudan's Al Fasher
Draft text calls for immediate halt to fighting and for de-escalation in and around the city in North Darfur region.
UN to vote on draft resolution demanding end to siege of Sudan's Al Fasher
Some 130,000 people have fled their homes in El Fasher as a result of the fighting in April and May, says UN, / Photo: TRT World
June 13, 2024

The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a UK-drafted resolution that demands a halt to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur region by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], diplomats said.

The draft text, seen by the Reuters news agency, also calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around the city and the withdrawal of all fighters that threaten the safety and security of civilians.

Britain has asked for the draft to be voted on by the 15-member council on Thursday afternoon.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

The RSF, which has taken over the capital, Khartoum and most of western Sudan, is also seeking to advance further within the centre, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine".

Some 130,000 people have fled their homes in El Fasher as a result of the fighting in April and May, the United Nations has said.

RelatedOutrage grows as RSF is blamed for killing 100+ in Sudan's Gezira
Recommended

Civil unrest

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the main army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and RSF, commanded by Burhan's former deputy Hamdan Daglo.

Since then over 10 million people have fled their homes, according to the UN.

Over two million fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and Central African Republic.

According to estimates, around 15,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

Starvation is also a growing threat in Sudan, with about 18 million people suffering from hunger and 3.8 million children acutely malnourished, according to UN agencies.

The conflict has seen many ups and downs since last year.

Many rounds of negotiations have been held — mostly mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US — but failed to yield any results or cessation of hostilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus