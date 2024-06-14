The South African parliament has re-elected the ANC's Cyril Ramaphosa president, in a comfortable 283 votes to 44 victory over left-wing opposition challenger Julius Malema.

"I accordingly declare honourable M.C. Ramaphosa duly elected President," Chief Justice Raymond Zondo told the first meeting of the newly elected National Assembly late on Friday.

Earlier, the newly elected parliament met to form an unprecedented coalition government after Ramaphosa's humbled ANC cobbled together a deal.

The leader of South Africa's second-largest party, John Steenhuisen of the centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA), said it had reached an agreement with the ANC to form a multi-party coalition government.

"The DA has reached agreement on the statement of intent for the formation of a government of national unity," he said, adding that the DA and the Zulu nationalist IFP would back the coalition, which they are calling a government of national unity.

"We will be supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa in his election for the president of the Republic of South Africa," Steenhuisen said, during a pause in the opening session of South Africa's seventh parliament since the advent of post-apartheid democracy in 1994.

Earlier, Chief Justice Zondo had opened the first sitting, swearing in MPs in batches ahead of planned votes on the election of a speaker, deputy speaker and the president.