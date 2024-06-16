South African former president Jacob Zuma said his new party would join an opposition alliance to coordinate resistance to the government, while maintaining its challenge to the general election results.

The MK said it would join a newly formed parliamentary grouping includes several mostly leftist opposition parties represented in parliament.

Called the "Progressive Caucus" it is currently led by the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which won 39 seats in the new parliament.

Despite the "daylight robbery" of votes, parties who form part of this alliance achieved around "30 percent in the national assembly, said uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesman Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

That, he said, "puts us in a very strong position to fight on for the total economic liberation of black and African people".

Ndhlela was reading from a statement on behalf of the 82-year-old former president. Zuma, a stern expression on his face, sat quietly as his speech was read out, occasionally answering questions from the press.

"The 2024 elections were rigged" said Ndhlela. "We have instructed our legal team to take any steps possible both inside of South Africa and internationally to ensure that justice is done".

And he added: "At the right time we will call on our people to demonstrate their dissatisfaction against all these injustices peacefully, in the streets, in the court and even in parliament until our grievances are addressed."

The MK came third in the election, winning 14.6 percent of the vote and 58 parliamentary seats.

An 'unholy alliance'

On Friday, the party boycotted the country's first parliamentary sitting where Zuma's long-term political foe Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as president for a second term.