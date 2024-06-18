WORLD
3 MIN READ
Political crimes in Germany hit record high in 2023, intel report says
Germany also sees an increased security threat from foreign powers in the form of spying, sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks.
Political crimes in Germany hit record high in 2023, intel report says
German interior minister singles out "massive hybrid threats" from Russia as the biggest external danger for Germany. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 18, 2024

A record number of politically motivated crimes occurred in Germany last year, fuelled partly by global events including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, a newly published report has said.

Authorities registered 60,028 politically motivated offences in 2023, up from 58,916 the previous year, the report from Germany's domestic intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

Around 25,660 of the crimes were committed by right-wing extremists, an increase of 22.4 percent from 2022.

"Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, right-wing extremists have used the resulting economic upheaval... in political campaigns and calls for mobilisation," the report said.

Crimes committed by left-wing extremists rose by 10.4 percent, though their number was much smaller at 4,248.

There was also a surge in anti-Semitic crimes, which jumped to 492 from just 33 the previous year.

The vast majority were committed after October 7, 2023, when an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel triggered a relentless Israeli military offensive on Gaza.

"The terrible escalation in the Middle East following the terror against Israel is unfortunately also having an impact on us," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said when she presented the report.

RelatedHate crimes against Muslims rise in Germany after Israel-Palestine conflict
Recommended

Global conflicts

Germany is also seeing an increased security threat from foreign powers in the form of spying, sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, Faeser said.

"Russia, China and Iran in particular are using their intelligence services extensively for espionage against Germany," she said.

Faeser singled out "massive hybrid threats" from Russia as the biggest external danger for Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the opposition conservatives have both recently been targeted by cyberattacks blamed on Russia.

German prosecutors have also launched an investigation into how a secret army conversation on the Ukraine war was wiretapped and ended up on Russian social media.

In April, two German-Russian men were arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks in Germany — including on US army targets — to undermine military support for Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza