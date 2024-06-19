A Singaporean faith leader has been jailed for 10 years for swindling millions of dollars from her followers and using violent punishments to discipline those who disobeyed her.

Woo May Hoe was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday, according to Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a rare case of cult-like crime in the wealthy financial hub.

Woo convinced some 30 followers into believing she was a deity and defrauded them of more than $10 million over several years, according to court documents.

Woo had told her followers that their payments would be used for getting rid of their "bad karma".

They were told the funds were being sent to a spiritual figure in India called Sri Sakthi Narayani Amma or financing the construction of new temples, the court documents said.

She punished followers if they disobeyed her by caning them, forcing them to eat faeces or pulling their teeth out with pliers.