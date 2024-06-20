For many of Pakistan’s old-school security and foreign relations experts, Islamabad’s strained relations with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are hard to digest. After the Afghan Taliban victoriously marched into Kabul in August 2021, the expectations on both sides of the border were of cosy and warm relations.

For the then Pakistani premier Imran Khan, the Taliban victory meant that the Afghans had “broken the shackles of slavery.” During a visit to Kabul – barely three weeks after the Taliban takeover – when a reporter asked the then chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed what would happen now in Afghanistan, he smilingly said “Don’t worry, everything will be okay.”

There was a sense of bubbling jubilation in the Pakistani camp – right from the corridors of power to the man on the street. After all, Pakistan played a delicate balancing game with the US-led NATO powers for 20 long years as it cooperated with them in fighting terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, but at the same time advocated engaging the Afghan Taliban for the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The result was Islamabad’s often frosty relations with the Washington-led Western bloc and overwhelming acrimony with Kabul under its pro-US presidents, Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani.

All through 2001-21, while Kabul and its backers kept accusing Pakistan of harbouring the Taliban, Islamabad blamed the Afghan rulers for allowing anti-Pakistan forces, including the Indian intelligence, of using Afghanistan as a jumping board for terrorist attacks in the country.

The Afghan Taliban’s return to power was expected to change all this. But soon after the change of guards in Kabul, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups escalated attacks inside Pakistan, using sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The TTP, also known as Pakistani Taliban, is a separate entity from the Afghan Taliban. However the two groups fought together against the American troops.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) – an Islamabad-based think-tank – since the start of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan in August 2021 till end-May 2024, there have been 2,386 terrorist attacks in Pakistan in which some 3,399 people have been killed – 924 civilians, 1,070 security personnel and 1,405 terrorists.

This also included the high-profile March 26 suicide bombing in Bisham in northwestern Pakistan, which killed five Chinese engineers working on the country’s largest hydropower project.

The attack jolted Pakistan as pressure mounted from China – the country’s biggest strategic and economic partner – for an action against the terrorists.

After investigations, Pakistan claimed that the bomber was an Afghan and that the attack was planned in Afghanistan.

The escalation in terrorism has brought an unprecedented hardening of position against Kabul in Islamabad. And it is not just tough talk, but Islamabad has taken a series of practical measures that further widened the gulf and distrust between Pakistan and its one-time perceived ally – the Afghan Taliban.

These measures included airstrikes on the TTP militants inside Afghanistan, the expulsion of some 700,000 undocumented Afghan refugees from the country under a controversial repatriation scheme launched last year, and tighter control on the movement of the people on the Pakistan-Afghan border to ensure documented immigration.

While these measures fanned anti-Pakistan feelings in Afghanistan, the introduction of passports as a single travel document is also being resisted by many Pakistani Pashtuns, who live close to the Afghan border. They say that the unique nature of this border – drawn by the British Raj in 1893 as the Duran Line – demands ease in travel because the same tribes live on both sides of the divide.

Earlier, most travellers crossed the Pakistan-Afghanistan border without any documents or just a travel slip issued by the local administration.

After Pakistan fenced a major part of its border with Afghanistan and imposed checks on the crossing points, this undocumented free flow of people was no longer possible. The issue has now become a major bone of contention between the two sides.

The land-locked Afghanistan has also suffered because of on-and-off disruption of trade via Pakistan, which often complains that the facility of the “Afghan Transit Trade” is being misused as a large quantity of imports into Afghanistan are smuggled back into Pakistan.

Pakistan’s attempts to curb smuggling have not just angered the Afghans but also many Pakistanis who live along the border and whose livelihoods depend on smuggling or what they call the “informal trade.”