Israeli attacks in Gaza and occupied West Bank since October 7 have killed a total of 450 schoolchildren who would have enrolled in high school this year, the Palestinian Education Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Sadiq al-Khadour told Anadolu on Saturday that Palestinian high school exams that began Saturday in the occupied West Bank under challenging circumstances were not being held in Gaza.

He highlighted that 450 students "who were preparing to enrol in high school were killed by the Israeli army, including 430 students in Gaza and 20 in the West Bank."

While 50,000 students in the West Bank took the high school exams, 39,000 in Gaza were unable to do so due to the ongoing Israeli offensive, said al-Khadour.

During a visit to the southern Hebron region to inspect the high school exams being held there, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa highlighted the significance of this year's exams.

He said the exams send "a message that education is our primary weapon in confronting the occupation and achieving independence. Our commitment to education is a lifeline through which we can overcome all challenges."

"The occupation has prevented 39,000 students from taking their high school exams due to ongoing aggression against Gaza," added Mustafa.