A gunshot-wounded Palestinian with blood stains all over his body was tied to the bonnet of an armoured vehicle leading a convoy in the streets of Jenin in the northern West Bank as a "human shield," a video went viral on Saturday shows.

In the video, Israeli military vehicles can be seen in a street in Jenin, with a hapless wounded individual tied to the bonnet with a rope in a lying position, with bloodstains from army gunfire visible all over his body. Palestinian ambulances drive past without being allowed to reach him.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the incident occurred in Jenin's Jabariyat neighbourhood after Israeli forces besieged a house, suggesting that "the army used the wounded person as a human shield to exit the area without being exposed to explosives or gunfire from resistance fighters."

According to witnesses, the army later handed over the wounded person to Palestinian Red Crescent Society teams, who transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

They said his bullet injury was not life-threatening and only affected his torso.