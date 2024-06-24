Monday, June 24, 2024

1730 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of evading efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

In an interview with Israeli Channel 14 on Sunday, Netanyahu claimed that he was ready for a “partial” ceasefire deal to allow the return of some Israelis held captive in Gaza.

"Netanyahu's true stance is to avoid reaching an agreement to continue the war of ‘genocide’ on Gaza,” senior Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

He called on the US administration to "lift its cover of silence and bias” and put pressure on Netanyahu and his government “to stop the aggression and genocidal war."

The Hamas leader stressed that his group is "positively dealing" with mediators’ efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement that “ensures a permanent cessation of the aggression, complete withdrawal from Gaza and a prisoner exchange deal."

1920 GMT — US continues to deny weapons delay to Israel after Netanyahu doubles down

The US State Department continued to insist that there has been no delay to American arms shipment to Israel after PM Netanyahu doubled down on his criticisms over the weekend.

Speaking during a weekly government meeting, Netanyahu said Sunday there had been a "dramatic drop" in the weapons pipeline to Israel.

"For many weeks, we appealed to our American friends to speed up the shipments. We did it time and time again. We did this at the senior echelons, and at all levels, and I want to emphasise — we did it in private chambers. We got all kinds of explanations, but we didn’t get one thing: the basic situation didn’t change," he said.

1915 GMT — Few civilians left in Rafah 'trapped' by the fighting

Rafah city centre in Gaza lies deserted after most residents fled weeks of fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance fighters led by Hamas that punctuated daily life there.

Those who are left in the city feel trapped.

"There is no more water or food. We are totally trapped," said Haitham Abu Taha.

He is one of the few Palestinians who returned to Rafah with his family after Israel's army recently announced a daily pause on a southern route.

"It was better than staying in tents or with relatives because we were separated from each other," he remembered thinking, before returning to find that soldiers "had not really withdrawn".

There is "almost no one left" in Rafah, Abu Taha said, barring a handful of people who refused to leave their homes or who also came back later.

1910 GMT — Texas woman accused of attempting to drown 3-year-old Palestinian-American

A Texas woman has been accused of the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim girl, and police said the incident was motivated by bias and the suspect made racially motivated statements.

The incident occurred in May but gained media attention after the Council on American Islamic Relations offered support to the victims and issued a press statement identifying them by religion and ancestry.

"The Euless Police Department believes the crime was committed because of bias or prejudice and that is part of the case as it has been filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's office," police said in a statement on Monday. The district attorney's office said it was reviewing the case.

1900 GMT — Israeli forces strapping shot Palestinian to car 'absolutely unacceptable': US

Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank engaged in "absolutely unacceptable" practice when they strapped an injured Palestinian man to a humvee as an apparent human shield, the State Department said.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the department has reviewed the "shocking" footage that circulated on social media, adding that people "should never be used as human shields."

"The IDF should swiftly investigate what happened, hold people accountable," he said, referring to the Israeli military. "I saw the statement they put out that the actions were inconsistent with the orders those soldiers received, that it is being investigate. and the people involved will be dealt with accordingly. That is absolutely appropriate."

1849 GMT — Blinken will emphasise to Israel's Gallant the need for post-war Gaza plan: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will emphasise to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the importance of Israel swiftly developing a robust and realistic plan for the governance of Gaza for when the war is over, the US State Department said.

Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing the top US diplomat will also discuss with Gallant, who is visiting Washington this week and meeting with senior US officials, the need to avoid further escalation of the Gaza conflict and to improve humanitarian access.

"We look to make progress on all of these issues," Miller said.

1838 GMT — Israeli soldier killed, his body held in Gaza: military

The Israeli army said a soldier was killed and his body held by Hamas in Gaza.

A military statement identified the slain soldier as Sgt. Maj. Muhammad Alatrash, 39, who served as a tracker in the army's Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade.

The army said Alatrash was killed on October 7 and his body was then taken hostage to Gaza.

His death was recently declared based on findings and new intelligence information, the army said.

1801 GMT — Israel ‘committed’ to Biden-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal, Netanyahu claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that he is committed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he is only ready for a “partial” deal to retrieve some Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Israel "will not end the war until we bring back all the hostages (…) we will not end t he war until we eliminate Hamas and return residents of the south safely to their homes,”

Netanyahu said at the Knesset (Israel’s parliament). He said Israel is “committed to the Israeli (ceasefire) proposal welcomed by President Biden. Our position has not changed."

1712 GMT — EU's Borrell warns of gradual Israeli annexation of West Bank

The EU foreign policy chief said that Israel seems to have a "clear will" to annex the occupied West Bank "little by little," warning that this "certainly" will not lead to peace.

"There seems to be a clear will to annex the West Bank, little by little, bit by bit; there seems to be that will and that's certainly not going to lead to peace," Josep Borrell said at a press conference following the bloc's Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Reminding that a ceasefire has not been reached in Gaza despite three weeks have passed since the proposal, supported by the international community, he said: "We are nowhere in terms of a ceasefire."

He went on to say that a recent press conference by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed clearly that neither sides are willing to implement this proposal.

In response to a question whether the war will last long, Borrell said: "It seems so, unfortunately, it is a war that is going to test the survival of Palestinians in Gaza."

1638 GMT — Israel’s defense minister discusses 3rd phase of Gaza war with US envoy

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held talks with US envoy Amos Hochstein to discuss moving to "Phase C" of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Gallant is currently visiting the US for talks with American officials on the Israeli war on Gaza. Gallant told Hochstein that "the transition to ‘Phase C’ in the war in Gaza will impact developments on all fronts," the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Israel is preparing for every scenario both militarily and diplomatically," he added, in reference to growing tensions with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The third phase under the Israeli definition includes low-intensity fighting in Gaza, targeted airstrikes, withdrawal of forces, the establishment of a buffer zone near Gaza’s border and finding an alternative to Hamas' rule in the enclave.

1540 GMT — Israel strikes kill at least 11 in Gaza, tanks push further into Rafah

Two Israeli air strikes targeting aid supplies killed at least 11 Palestinians in Gaza, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into Rafah in the south and fought their way back into areas in the north they had already subdued months ago.

One strike at a food distribution centre in Gaza, near the Shati historic refugee camp, killed three people. Another, near Bani Suhaila town in southern Gaza, killed at least eight, including guards who accompany aid trucks, the medics said.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which denies attacking aid efforts.

1457 GMT — US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid: WHO

The reconnected US-built pier off the coast of Gaza cannot supply Palestinians with anywhere near the level of aid they need, the head of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean region said.

Dr Hanan Balkhy made the remarks after the US military began delivering aid through the floating pier again, after it was removed a second time because of rough seas.

"The pier has supported a little bit, but it’s not to the scale that is needed by any stretch of the imagination," Balkhy told The Associated Press in an interview. "So we need to emphasise on the land routes to ensure the amount and the quantity and the efficiency."

The organisation says that since Israel launched its ground invasion into Rafah, aid delivery had declined by 67 percent, with over 50 WHO trucks stuck on the Egyptian side of the crossing into the southern city.

1450 GMT — Israel won't agree on deal that ends Gaza war — Netanyahu

The viability of a US-backed proposal to wind down the 8-month-long aggression on Gaza was cast into doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would only be willing to agree to a "partial" ceasefire deal that would not end the war, comments that sparked an uproar from families of hostages held in Gaza.

In an interview broadcast on Israeli Channel 14, a conservative, pro-Netanyahu station, the Israeli leader said he was "prepared to make a partial deal — this is no secret — that will return to us some of the people," referring to the roughly 120 hostages still held in Gaza.

"But we are committed to continuing the war after a pause, in order to complete the goal of eliminating Hamas. I’m not willing to give up on that."

Netanyahu's comments stood in sharp contrast to the outlines of the deal detailed late last month by US President Joe Biden, who framed the plan as an Israeli one and which some in Israel refer to as “Netanyahu’s deal.”

The three-phased plan would bring about the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Hamas has insisted it will not release the remaining hostages unless there’s a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. When Biden announced the latest proposal last month, he said it included both.

1344 GMT — Israel nixes 20 arrest operations in West Bank due to prison overcrowding: reports

The Israeli army has cancelled around 20 planned arrest operations of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank due to a lack of prison space, according to local media.

The Israeli army and Shin Bet security service had to abolish these arrests because of crowdedness in detention facilities, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The security agencies are being forced to evaluate the risk level of prisoners and release some detainees held without charges under Israel’s administrative detention policy to make space for those deemed a “high threat,” it added.

Israeli security officials warn that the lack of detention capacity could lead to the cancellation of more arrests in the West Bank.

The Israeli Prison Service had previously announced in April that the detention capacity for Palestinian prisoners was estimated at 14,500, while the actual number held exceeded 21,000.