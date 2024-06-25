At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) schools in Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli army bombed the al-Shati refugee camp and two UNRWA schools used as shelter centres in al-Daraj district during attacks on Gaza throughout the night, according to the report.

It said the army also continued its attacks in Rafah in southern Gaza, adding a young man was killed and many people were injured in the west of the city.

WAFA said Israel also bombed the city of Khan Younis in the south and that most of those killed in the night attacks were women and children.