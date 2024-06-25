A man who fatally shot five people and critically wounded a 13-year-old girl at apartments near Las Vegas has killed himself, authorities said, as another incident of gun violence shakes the world's most heavily armed society.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said on Tuesday that 57-year-old Eric Adams killed himself as he was confronted by officers in a neighbourhood in North Las Vegas.

Police had been searching for him since Monday night's shootings in separate apartment units.

The department hasn't disclosed a motive for the shootings.

A spokesperson for the police department didn't immediately respond to phone and emailed requests for more information.

Related Multiple people shot in northern Illinois as US fails to curb gun violence

Victims

Names of the victims have not been released, though police said that four women and one man were among those killed, according to the newspaper.

Police said initially they found two women dead while investigating reports of the shooting.

The police department said one of them was in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s.

While officers were investigating, the department said, they learned a teen girl had been taken to a hospital with critical gunshot wounds and that there could be more victims in a nearby apartment.