In an overwhelming majority, the US Congress has voted to demand a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities" in elections held early this year in Pakistan.

The US House resolution 901 was passed by a massive 368 against 7 votes on Tuesday, which makes 85 percent of the total American lawmakers in Congress.

It also condemned "attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan's participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the internet and telecommunications or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights."

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan winning most of the seats.

However, other parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan People’s Party formed an alliance to keep Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf out of power.

Khan, who is in jail since last August, has alleged rigging in the elections.

But the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls, rejected the allegations.

The administration had snapped the internet on the polling day while there was a delay in results, triggering widespread allegations of rigging.

The US lawmakers also condemned any “effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.”

Hamid Mir, a senior Pakistani journalist, said the Election Commission of Pakistan was "responsible for this international humiliation of a country created by a great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah."

"Only Supreme Court of Pakistan can show the world that rule of law is weak but not dead in Pakistan. A petition about the rigging in election is pending in the Supreme Court," Mir said on X.