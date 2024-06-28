France, an EU heavyweight and a country that inspired a global revolution against autocracies in 1789, is on the edge of electing a far-right government in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The first round of the parliamentary election will be held on Sunday and the second round will be held on July 7 to allocate 577 seats to newly formed far-right and far-left alliances as well as President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Renaissance party-led allies located across the country’s increasingly polarised political spectrum.

Macron gambled to call the snap election after his governing centrist allies received less than 15 percent vote share in EU parliament elections while far-right Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) doubled her tally compared to the president’s centrist alliance.

Many surveys predict that Le Pen has a lot of chances to win the next presidential election in 2027 as centrist Macron is deprived of running for a third term according to the constitution.

Both Macron and Le Pen have young proteges. Macron’s government has been led by Gabriel Attal, 34, Europe’s youngest prime minister while Jordan Bardella, 28, became the head of the RN thanks to Le Pen’s support.

Seeing centrist Macron is no longer a barrier to the rise of the far-right, leftist groups have also joined forces with a far-left leadership to block Le Pen’s young protege Bardella, the grandson of Italian immigrants, to lead an extreme anti-migrant government ever in the country’s history since the end of WWII.

Why Macron called snap elections

Analysts have been puzzled by Macron’s call for the snap election, which can give the French far-right a lifelong dream of governance promised by the Le Pen family, the founding dynasty of the current RN. The Le Pen family ruled the far-right party for more than five decades until Bardella became its leader.

Some analysts believe that Macron, who will continue to run the country as president until 2027, is “gambling” on the hope that “he can defeat extremist parties by exposing them” to an early governance led by a prime minister from one of two political ends under his own presidential scrutiny.

Now both RN-led far-right alliance, which has been expanded with the support of the mainstream conservative Republicans party leadership, and the newly formed leftist alliance, which has been led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a politician with some far-left political views, have emerged as leading opponents to Macron’s leadership.

Both alliances have fiercely criticised Macron’s centrist leadership as a failure, making generous pledges to French voters ranging from angry farmers on EU policies to laborers living in working-class neighbourhoods, which see globalisation for their declining incomes.

Macron might bet that whichever side - far-right or far-left - wins will be short on delivering their promises leading to a disappointment in French voters, which will again return to Macron’s so-called politically correct centrism in 2027.

But this strategy appears to depend on the EU’s pending budget constraints on Paris, which runs one of the biggest Eurozone deficits. As a result, it could potentially hurt the president and his allies as the possible eurosceptic far-right government would argue that they could not deliver what they promised because of Macron and his EU partners.

“The electorate may conclude that ultimately the far right wasn’t able to implement their program because Macron was a constraint – and that the way to get over the chaos is to ultimately give the far right a majority in 2027,” Mujtaba Rahman, the managing director for Europe at the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, told CNN.

Other analysts think that Macron’s government has been already paralyzed by the opposition majority in the National Assembly as the president can not implement many of his political initiatives subject to a parliamentary approval in the country’s tricky semi-presidential system.

As a result, Macron has been increasingly forced to apply his presidential decrees to pass laws in line with the Article 49 of the French constitution which allows the president to enact “a law without a vote, unless the parliament passes a motion of no confidence.”

But this practice also exposes the French president to a possible vote of confidence in his government, which would be called by the opposition in the parliament, leading to the probable collapse of the Macron administration. Seeing that this probability might have become a reality at some point, Macron might have decided to face it earlier to rein in the French opposition, say experts.

In this snap election, something unusual also happened as both far-right and far-left parties formed alliances to defeat each other as well as Macron’s centrism. Let’s look at them closely: