Three suspected leaders of a failed coup against Bolivian President Luis Arce were remanded in custody for six months, the country's top prosecutor said.

Former army chief Juan Jose Zuniga, former head of navy Juan Arnez and Alejandro Irahola, former head of the army's mechanised brigade, will be held in a high-security prison not far from the capital, La Paz, officials said on Friday.

"This pre-trial detention ordered by the judge will undoubtedly set a precedent and is a good signal for the investigation to move forward," said Attorney General Cesar Siles.

The three officers face charges of engaging in an armed uprising and terrorism and face up to 20 years in prison, Siles said on state television.

Zuniga also faces a charge of an armed uprising, which carries a sentence of 5-15 years.

A total of 21 active, retired and civilian military personnel were arrested in connection with Wednesday's attempted coup, in which troops and tanks were deployed in the heart of the capital, where they tried to break down a door of the presidential palace.

Zuniga said his goal was to "restructure democracy" in Bolivia. He was soon captured, and the troops pulled back.

'Coup on one's self'?

In an unusual twist, Zuniga claimed he was following Arce's orders and that the president had hoped for the coup to trigger a crackdown that would boost his popularity.

Arce denied the allegations. "How could one order or plan a coup on one's self?" he told reporters.

Tensions in the Andean nation have been rising in recent weeks over surging prices, shortages of dollars and fuel, and a feud between Arce and powerful former president Evo Morales ahead of the 2025 election.