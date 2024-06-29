Clashes between hooded demonstrators and police have marked the start of a party congress of Germany's far-right AfD, weeks after it scored record EU election results despite multiple scandals.

About 1,000 police were deployed on Saturday in the western city of Essen as around 600 delegates began a two-day meeting, with authorities expecting up to 80,000 people to join demonstrations.

"Several disruptive violent actions occurred in the Ruettenscheld quarter. Demonstrators, some of them hooded, attacked security forces. Several arrests were made," the police of North Westphalia, where Essen is located, said on X.

A top regional official had warned that "potentially violent far-left troublemakers" could be among the protesters.

"We are here and we will stay," said AfD co-president Alice Weidel, opening the congress and drawing sustained applause.

"We have the right like all political parties - to hold a congress," she added.

Adding to the security forces' headache is the Euro 2024 football tournament, with the last 16 clash between hosts Germany and Denmark taking place on Saturday in Dortmund - not far from Essen.

Key regional polls

In early June the Alternative for Germany (AfD) notched up its best European Union election result since its creation in 2013, winning 16 percent of the vote to take second place.