Sunday, June 30, 2024

2213 GMT — At least 18 Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drone attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group on the Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the army has said.

“Eighteen soldiers were injured, one of them seriously and the rest with minor injuries, due to the explosion of a Hezbollah drone launched from southern Lebanon,” Israel’s Army Radio said on X.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that nine people were injured in the drone attack.

Hezbollah later announced that it had bombed the headquarters of the 91st Brigade in northern Israel.

More updates 👇

2028 GMT — UK 'strongly opposes' legalization of 5 illegal Israeli outposts in West Bank

The UK has said it “strongly opposes the announcement that five outposts are to be legalized in the West Bank as well as further punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority.”

“Israel must halt its illegal settlement expansion and hold to account those responsible for extremist settler violence,” a statement from a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said.

“We are clear that actions by Israel to weaken the Palestinian Authority must stop. We call for longer-term measures to be put in place to ensure continued correspondent banking relations and assurance that Israel will release frozen funds without delay.”

It also said the UK’s “priority is to bring the Gaza conflict to a sustainable end as quickly as possible and ensure a lasting peace

1819 GMT — Israeli strike kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza City

Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential apartment in Gaza City on Sunday evening, the Civil Defense Agency said.

The agency added that its medics had retrieved three bodies from the apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in the city.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

1629 GMT — Nine injured as drone from Lebanon explodes in Golan Heights

Nine people were injured in a drone explosion launched from Lebanon into Israel-occupied Golan Heights in Syria, according to Israeli media.

Two of the injured were in serious condition, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The drone was launched from southern Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, said that it had bombed the headquarters of the 91st Brigade in northern Israel.

1430 GMT — Fierce fighting rages in Gaza City's Shujaiya for fourth day

Heavy battles between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters hit Gaza City's Shujaiya for a fourth day, as tens of thousands of Palestinians flee the neighbourhood due to heavy Israeli bombardment.

The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA estimated that "60,000 to 80,000 people were displaced" from Shujaiya since new fighting broke out there on Thursday and the Israeli army issued evacuation orders.

For those who remain, "our lives have become hell", said 50-year-old Shujaiya resident Siham al Shawa.

She told AFP that people were trapped because strikes could happen "anywhere" and that "it is difficult to get out of the neighbourhood under fire."

"We do not know where to go to protect ourselves."

1410 GMT — Palestine calls Arab League extraordinary meeting to discuss Gaza war, Israeli settlement building

Palestine called an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League to discuss Israel’s ongoing war on the besieged Gaza and illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

“The meeting will be held at the level of permanent delegates this week to discuss confronting the Israeli crimes of genocide and colonial expansion in the West Bank,” Palestinian delegate Mohannad al Aklouk told the official news agency, Wafa.

There was no confirmation of the meeting by the pan-Arab organisation.

1301 GMT — Three more Hezbollah members killed in border clashes with Israel

Three more Hezbollah members were killed in border clashes with Israeli forces, the Lebanese group said amid cross-border attacks between the two sides.

Hezbollah identified the slain members as Hussein Muhammad Suwaidan, Jalal Ali Daher and Nasrat Hussein Shuqair without providing any details about the circumstances of their death.

At least 356 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of clashes with the Israeli forces on October 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

1257 GMT — One Palestinian killed, five injured in Israeli missile attack in West Bank

One Palestinian was killed, and five others were injured in an Israeli missile attack in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said two of the injured were in serious condition.