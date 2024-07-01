Russian attacks in the war-battered eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk early on Monday killed two elderly women in the town of Ukrainsk, regional authorities said.

Donetsk regional prosecutors said the strike with rockets had damaged an administrative building and several homes in the town with a pre-war population of 13,000.

"As a result of the shelling, two women aged 65 and 70 who were on the street suffered fatal injuries," and eight civilians were wounded, their statement said.