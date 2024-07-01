TÜRKİYE
Turksat 6A, scheduled to launch on July 8 from SpaceX's facility in Florida, aims to reach a population of over 5 billion people, expanding the coverage area to India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Turksat 6A will be launched to 42 degrees East orbit, enabling the craft to serve Southeast Asia, which was not previously covered by Turksat. /Photo: AA / Others
July 1, 2024

Türkiye will boost its television broadcasting share using the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A, which is set to be launched on July 8 from the SpaceX facility in Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida.

Turksat, Türkiye’s sole satellite operator, has become a leader in its field by expanding its fleet and coverage area since its inception, with the number of its satellites reaching 118.

Turksat satellites have garnered significant demand from Europe, the Mideast, and North Africa, as well as the Mediterranean and the Black Sea regions.

To date, some 158 foreign television networks receive service from Turksat satellites.

Expanding Turksat's coverage area

Meanwhile, some 357 Turkish networks use Turksat satellites, 235 of which broadcast in high definition, in addition to one 4K and one 8K channels, and 211 radio stations.

The number of Turksat satellite terminals in the regions within the operator’s coverage area reached 6,210, while five active satellites operate in the area.

Turksat 6A will be launched to 42 degrees East orbit, enabling the craft to serve Southeast Asia, which was not previously covered by Turksat.

The country’s first indigenous communications satellite will expand Turksat’s coverage area to India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, boosting the served population from 3.5 billion to over 5 billion.

