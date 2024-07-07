Two months ago, before Israeli troops invaded Rafah, the city sheltered most of Gaza's more than 2 million people.

Today, it is a dust-covered ghost town.

Abandoned, bullet-ridden apartment buildings have blasted out walls and shattered windows. Bedrooms and kitchens are visible from roads dotted with rubble piles that tower over the Israeli military vehicles passing by.

Israel says it has nearly defeated Hamas forces in Rafah — where at least 1.4 million Palestinians sought shelter.

The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza's southernmost city since it was invaded on May 6.

Israel has banned international journalists from independent access to Gaza since 7 October and has killed one in ten Palestinian journalists and at least 100 journalists on duty since then.

Rafah population down by at least a fifth

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah after fleeing Israeli strikes elsewhere in Gaza. The UN estimates that around 50,000 remain in Rafah, which had a pre-war population of about 275,000.

Most have moved to a nearby Israel-declared “humanitarian area” where conditions are grave. Many are clustering in squalid tent camps along the beach with scant access to clean water, food, bathrooms and medical care.