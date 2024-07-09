Masoud Pezeshkian’s election as Iran’s 9th president marks the first reformist leadership to come to power in the country in two decades.

Winning the run-off elections with 53.7 percent of the votes, he defeated the hardliner Saeed Jalili, signalling a shift in the political landscape of a country that has faced internal protests and foreign geopolitical challenges.

Pezeshkian’s extensive political experience includes serving in the Ministry of Health under former President Mohammad Khatami, being the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament from 2016 to 2020 and being a parliamentarian representing Tabriz from 2008 to 2024.

Following the historically low 40 percent voter turnout in the election's first round, held on June 28, the run-off elections on July 5 saw a modest increase to 49.8 percent in the turnout.

The abstention of almost 50 percent of eligible voters puts a spotlight on the legitimacy of the Iranian regime and highlights underlying issues facing Iranian society.

The elections demonstrate a trifurcated polarisation within Iranian society. People boycotted the elections due to continuous disenchantment with the regime, conservatives could not consolidate power, and reformists struggled to mobilise their base.

Nevertheless, the election results indicate a public desire to move away from conservative governance.

What needs to be done

Pezeshkian’s election campaign offers insight into his thinking. He touched upon Iran’s pressing domestic and foreign policy issues and proposed measures for transformative change.

Domestically, he was critical of the moral police and pledged to reduce the internet restrictions.

Pezeshkian's opposition to any form of coercion of women and girls is significant. In a TV debate with Saeed Jalili before the run-off elections, he emphasised how his government would counter the morality police.

He also accentuated his opposition to internet restrictions and remarked that the government should develop the infrastructure to provide freedom for internet access.

Moreover, economic challenges, particularly efforts to control inflation and increase purchasing power, will be crucial focus areas for the new government.

Drawing parallels to how Khatami struggled to deal with the principlists-dominated parliament in his final year in office, Pezeshkian will likely need to seek support to implement his modest reforms.

He may also need to compromise to reconcile his policies with the wishes of the parliament, which is dominated by the hardliners.

In terms of foreign policy matters, Pezeshkian aims to depart from his predecessor's approach and aim to be more balanced.

In his comprehensive election campaign, Pezeshkian promised to "extend the hand of friendship to everyone."

Although he promised to make substantive changes to domestic and foreign policy, it is also clear that he does not have unilateral autonomy, particularly for crucial foreign policy decisions.

Instead, he is the executioner of a foreign policy that largely comes from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In the upcoming days, Pezeshkian will tender his cabinet’s credentials to the Supreme Leader, and it is expected that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team will involve experienced officials who played vital roles in the nuclear negotiation process.

One of the most essential matters revolves around Iran's shift in foreign policy in this new era, which is characterised by regional tensions.