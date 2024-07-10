Leaders of NATO member states have announced military aid package for Ukraine and stressed a membership pledge for the country at a summit in Washington DC.

A communique, released on Wednesday, said the allies intend to provide Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) in military aid within the next year, but stopped short of the multi-year commitment NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had sought.

"Through proportional contributions, Allies intend to provide a minimum baseline funding of 40 billion euros ($43.28 billion) within the next year, and to provide sustainable levels of security assistance for Ukraine to prevail," a declaration from the summit said.

The declaration also strengthened past NATO language on China, calling it a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war effort in Ukraine and saying Beijing continues to pose systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

China "has become a decisive enabler of Russia's war against Ukraine through its so-called 'no limits' partnership and its large-scale support for Russia's defence industrial base," NATO leaders said in a declaration, adding China must "cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort."

Related Türkiye leads Gaza diplomatic charge at NATO summit in US

'Ukraine's future is in NATO'