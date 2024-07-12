At least four migrants have drowned in the Channel overnight off Boulogne sur Mer on France's northern coast while trying to cross to Britain, French maritime police have said.

A navy patrol boat went to the site after being alerted that several migrants had fallen into the sea while trying to cross the Channel, maritime police said.

Sixty-three people were rescued by the French coast guard. French navy patrol boat spotted the overcrowded vessel early Friday as it deflated off the French coast, the statement said.

Four people winched out of the water by helicopter were dead but others were rescued alive, the police added.

Navy vessels, a fishing boat and a Navy helicopter joined the effort. Survivors were brought to the shore to receive medical attention and temporary shelter, the statement also said.