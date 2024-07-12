When Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, and images of bombed-out homes and schools were beamed into living rooms around the world, people in the tiny Baltic state of Latvia were particularly worried.

Ukraine and Latvia, among more than a dozen other countries, emerged from the ruins of the former Soviet Union in the early 1990s. Almost all of them have similar concrete apartment blocks built decades ago as cheap housing.

“There are conflicts around the globe, especially in the Middle East and Africa. But when we saw Russian tanks rolling over the border of Ukraine, it resonated with us,” says Maris Andzans, the Director of the Center for Geopolitical Studies Riga think tank.

“The architecture in Ukraine and Latvia is similar. The scenes in Ukraine looked so similar. There were cars in Estonia with Ukrainian number plates, and there were Ukrainian refugees. At one point, Ukrainian refugees made up 5 percent of the Estonian population.”

Since the war broke out in 2022, millions of Ukrainians have fled to other countries. Some took refuge in the three Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which share a border with Russia and its exclave, Kaliningrad.

All three are members of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the military alliance led by the United States.

Over the past two years, they have taken several steps to shore up their defences, including deploying thousands of soldiers from other European allies.

In early July, the Netherlands sent US-made Patriot batteries to Lithuania as part of a military drill, the first time the most advanced missiles in the world had been stationed in a Baltic state.

Thousands of soldiers from Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom are deployed in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia as part of a NATO mission.

Previously, only NATO battalions were in the Baltic states. A battalion typically has between 1,000 and 2,000 soldiers. Now, NATO countries are in the process of deploying entire brigades, which represent around 5,000 troops each.

After last year’s NATO summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, the 32-member alliance readied its fighter jets to counter any Russian aerial threat.

“The Baltic states are a more vulnerable part of the NATO for various historical and geographical reasons. It’s sort of an isolated peninsula up in the northeast that’s quite difficult to get to,” says Anthony Lawrence, the Head of the Defence Policy and Strategy Programme at the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn.

“There’s always a fear that Russia could kind of quickly grab the territory in this region, and then NATO would be faced with very unpalatable choices about how it might respond.”

An attack on a NATO country can trigger Article 5 of the alliance’s agreement, which treats military aggression against one member as an attack on the whole alliance.

Such a scenario has unfolded only once before after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The Baltic states are not just looking at NATO to beef up security. They have increased defence spending and are set to meet the target of investing three percent of their GDP on weapons and troops, ahead of their wealthier EU peers.

Lithuania has earmarked over $490 million to purchase the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). From this year onwards, Vilnius will start receiving these multiple rocket launchers.

Estonia and Latvia have also ordered HIMARs, which have played a crucial role in defending Ukrainian territory.

In June, Vilnius signed an agreement with the German arms maker Rheinmetall to build a $195 million plant to manufacture 155-millimeter artillery shells in Lithuania.

However, the big question remains: Is Russia a serious threat to the Baltic states?

A war foretold

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined the EU and NATO in 2004.

“For the first decade, the Baltic states were members of NATO only on paper since there was almost no allied military presence in these countries,” says Andzans.

The EU began taking the defence of its eastern-most members seriously after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Estonian and Latvian politicians, who had for years warned against Russia’s military ambitions, felt vindicated.

Then, Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, raising concerns that the conflict would spill onto a wider region.

Moscow says it harbours no desire to attack the Baltic countries.

“Russia might have taken a decisive action in Ukraine, but it is unlikely it will do that same in the Baltic countries,” says Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a Moscow-based think tank.

“Moscow does not see these countries as part of its Eurasian Project,” he says, referring to the desire of the Russian political and military leadership to extend influence to the 15 former Soviet republics.