Buildings set on fire, nine people killed, hundreds injured and seven indigenous pro-independence activists detained and sent to France.

Since mid-May, unrest has flared up in New Caledonia, a French colony off the coast of Australia, following the Macron government's proposal of a voting reform bill that the indigenous Kanak people feel will kill their long-cherished hopes of independence.

Since then, France has sent over 3,000 troops and police to the territory and imposed a curfew in the capital, which has been extended until July 22.

The events in New Caledonia are being seen as a microcosm of what is happening in other French colonies – where, too, the original peoples are clamouring to break free from France due to its highly discriminatory and exploitative policies.

The proposed New Caledonia bill was set to grant voting rights to more French people with over 10 years of residency in the region, leaving the indigenous Kanak population at the risk of turning into a permanent minority in their homeland and putting prospects for independence definitively out of reach.

The Kanaks are the natives of the Pacific archipelago when Emperor Napoleon III colonised their homeland in 1853.

What followed the French colonizing it were mass flows of foreigners brought in from France to mine the island’s abundant nickel reserves, which ultimately caused the Kanaks to become a minority in their land. The indigenous comprise 40 percent of the island's population of 270,000 people.

In 1946, the French gave the colony the status of overseas territory, with the French president as its head of state.

New Caledonia gained autonomy through the Noumea Agreement in 1998, which restricted voting rights to pre-1998 residents and their descendants, preventing the indigenous population from becoming a minority.

The Noumea agreement also provided a timetable for independence, with three referendums having since been conducted.