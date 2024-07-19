Ahead of the landmark announcement of a non-binding advisory opinion on Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied territories of Palestine, human rights activists gathered on Friday outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in big numbers.

Speaking to TRT World, young activist Bisan said she hoped the top UN court would “cancel” the occupation of Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza.

“I am just hoping it’s something beneficial for my country. I am Palestinian. I only hope for the best,” she says.

Hours later, the ICJ declared Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violates international law. The opinion of the 15-member panel of judges from around the world dealt a blow to the claim of legality by Israel over its 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state—a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies.

Bisan says she expects the ICJ to bring the longstanding issue of settlements to an end through a “mutual agreement” that helps protect the rights of the Palestinians.

“I hope [the judgement] brings tranquillity to all,” she says, noting that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories should be brought to a swift end.

"I think Palestine should be free,” she said.

The ICJ panel of judges found that “the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

The court also noted with “grave concern” that Israel’s settlement policy has been expanding.

The court found that Israel’s use of natural resources was “inconsistent” with its obligations under international law as an occupying power.

Another activist, Nadia Slimi, told TRT World she was “very happy” with the ICJ’s opinion, even though she doesn’t expect any “direct action”.

“In the past few months, I have seen that the ICJ is simply a façade, unfortunately. We can see it in the genocide convention case, for example, where an immediate halt was ordered in the military operation in Rafah, which is a safe zone. But in the past few months, it has been continuously, indiscriminately bombed,” she says.