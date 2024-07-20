The UN human rights chief has urged accountability and dialogue after reports of deadly violence in Bangladesh.

"All sides must exercise restraint and security forces must ensure that the use of force is in line with international human rights law," said Volkan Turk on Friday.

Bangladesh imposed a curfew across the nation and deployed the military as the death toll from violent student protests climbed to 75.

At least 30 victims were killed on Friday as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, police sources in Dhaka said.

"Engaging the young population is the best and only way forward," Turk added.