WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN urges restraint after 75 killed in Bangladesh protests
UN Human Rights Chief Volkan Turk calls for accountability and dialogue following government's imposition of nationwide curfew.
UN urges restraint after 75 killed in Bangladesh protests
More than 2,000 people have been injured as protests escalate across the country. / Photo: Reuters 
July 20, 2024

The UN human rights chief has urged accountability and dialogue after reports of deadly violence in Bangladesh.

"All sides must exercise restraint and security forces must ensure that the use of force is in line with international human rights law," said Volkan Turk on Friday.

Bangladesh imposed a curfew across the nation and deployed the military as the death toll from violent student protests climbed to 75.

At least 30 victims were killed on Friday as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, police sources in Dhaka said.

"Engaging the young population is the best and only way forward," Turk added.

Recommended

More than 2,000 people have been injured in the fighting across the country.

Bangladesh has seen protests surge this week against a 56 percent quota system in public jobs, with the government closing educational institutions.

Students have, however, refused to leave college and university campuses.

Thirty percent of the 56 percent quota in public jobs has been reserved for the sons and grandsons of those who participated in Bangladesh’s war of liberation in 1971.​​​​​​​

The government is expected to file an appeal on Sunday with the Supreme Court to reduce the quota to 20 percent.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'