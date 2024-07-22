After the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan faced significant challenges stemming from the extensive landmine contamination left behind by almost three decades of Armenian occupation.

These weapons of mass death were intentionally planted during the period of occupation in blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. These international crimes of Armenia have caused the deaths of, or injuries to, far more than the officially announced 350 people following the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has consistently requested that Armenia provide maps delineating the minefields, yet Yerevan has persistently denied the existence of any such documents.

Subsequently, owing to international pressure, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan the maps of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan during the occupation.

However, Yerevan has not released the remaining maps of mined areas within Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Moreover, the submitted maps were only 25 percent accurate. Over 55 percent of recent mine incidents have occurred beyond Armenia's delineated coverage areas.

Armenia’s constant refusal to submit the remaining maps of mined areas in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as the deliberate planting of landmines in these territories even after the end of the war, violates its international anti-mine obligations.

This has resulted ipso facto (by the fact itself) in war crimes and crimes against humanity that raise the issue of Armenia’s responsibility under international law.

Addressing anthropogenic interference

The upcoming COP29 in Baku presents a crucial opportunity to tackle the pressing issue of anthropogenic interference, among other things, within the unique context of Azerbaijan's landmine problem.

As delegates gather to strategise and negotiate climate solutions, it’s imperative to recognise the intertwined nature of environmental and human rights concerns in regions affected by armed conflict and occupation.

It is important to understand and acknowledge that these left-behind landmines pose immediate threats to civilian lives and create a significant impediment to Azerbaijan's rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. They also hinder land use and development, exacerbating environmental degradation and impeding efforts to combat climate change.

COP29 presents an opportunity to advocate for integrating landmine clearance efforts into broader sustainable development frameworks. By aligning climate mitigation strategies with landmine clearance initiatives, policymakers can promote environmentally sound practices while simultaneously addressing humanitarian concerns and fostering socio-economic recovery in war-affected regions. This would also contribute to lasting peace and stability in the post-conflict period.

From this perspective, addressing the substantive human right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment at COP29 is important for effectively combating anthropogenic interference, safeguarding the dignity and well-being of all affected individuals and vulnerable communities, ensuring accountability and participation, and providing access to justice and effective remedies.

Right to safe and clean environment

Historically, international climate change treaties such as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (FCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol have predominantly focused on combating climate crisis and its adverse effects without explicitly addressing human rights issues.

While these framework documents contain references to sustainable development and procedural rights like public access to information and participation, they did not substantively recognise environmental protection as a fundamental human right.

Even the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement – a landmark multilateral and legally binding climate change treaty – addresses the human rights dimension only in its preamble, calling states to respect, promote, and consider human rights into account when implementing response measures.

The turning point occurred in 2021 when the Human Rights Committee (HRC) passed Resolution 48/13, affirming the significance of a globally recognised right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

This resolution underscores the interconnectedness between environmental well-being and human rights, particularly in the face of climate crisis-induced challenges. It emphasises that climate impacts threaten the enjoyment of various human rights by disrupting the conditions necessary for a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly, in its Resolution 76/300, recognised this right as a human right.

These milestone resolutions can be regarded as forming a new substantive human right – the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment. This right is incorporated into the constitutions of 110 states.

Additionally, at the regional level, it is safeguarded by numerous human rights agreements. According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment, 156 out of 193 UN member states acknowledge this right, either within their constitutions or by virtue of being part of regional treaties that acknowledge it.

It might be argued that future developments in this process are linked with human rights-based climate crisis litigation. This rapidly expanding trend is occurring as pressure mounts on governments and corporations to contribute equitably to climate change mitigation.

Human rights law will be increasingly used in legal proceedings to hold them accountable for the effects of climate crisis on fundamental rights.