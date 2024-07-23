A top WHO official has said he was "extremely worried" over possible outbreaks in war-torn Gaza after poliovirus was detected in the sewage, warning that communicable diseases could cause more deaths than injuries.

On Tuesday, Ayadil Saparbekov, the World Health Organization's head of health emergencies in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressed that "we have not yet collected human samples" so it remains unclear if anyone has actually been infected with the virus.

But he acknowledged to reporters in Geneva via video-link from Jerusalem, "I am very much worried".

United Nations agencies said last week that the Global Polio Laboratory Network found vaccine-derived type-2 poliovirus in six environmental samples collected from the sewage in Gaza on June 23.

A type of vaccine against polio — a crippling and potentially fatal viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five —contains small amounts of weakened but live polio which can occasionally cause outbreaks.

Oral polio vaccine (OPV) replicates in the gut and can be passed to others through faecal-contaminated water — meaning it won't hurt the child who has been vaccinated, but could infect their neighbours in places where hygiene and immunisation levels are low.

'Crippled health system'