A Palestinian detainee has been gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a security source, said on Monday the detainee was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to an intimate body part, which left him without the ability to walk.

KAN said Israeli Police investigators arrived at the detention facility to detain the soldiers involved in the rape

The Israeli military said it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners.

'Abysmal conditions'

An investigation by The Associated Press and reports by rights groups have exposed "abysmal conditions" at the Sde Teiman facility, the country’s largest detention centre.