Gaza's civil defence agency has said that an Israeli operation in and around the territory's second city of Khan Younis killed about 300 people since it began last week.

"Since the beginning of the Israeli ground invasion of the eastern part of Khan Younis province, the civil defence and medical teams have recovered approximately 300 bodies of martyrs, many of them decomposed," agency spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP on Tuesday.

The Israeli military launched the assault on July 22, which already saw heavy fighting earlier this year.

Last week, it said troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis from the area.

On Tuesday, the military said it had completed the operation in the area of Khan Younis and had killed "over 150 terrorists".

Hundreds missing