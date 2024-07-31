Hours after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been assassinated in Iran, anxious residents in Israeli-besieged Gaza voiced fear that his death would only prolong the war ravaging the Palestinian enclave.

"The world should now understand that Israel doesn't want a ceasefire or an end to the war," said Gaza resident Salah Abu Rezik on Wednesday.

Haniyeh, who lived mainly in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, was the tough-talking face of Hamas' international diplomacy as war raged back in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike on his home.

Mediators from Egypt, US and Qatar have thus far failed to secure a ceasefire after many attempts.

"It is a very sad day. It is a big blow to us and it pains our hearts, a very sad morning," Salah Abu Rezik, a 63-year-old man from Gaza City, told Reuters via a chat app.

Some Palestinians said Haniyeh’s killing made the prospects for an end to the war even more remote.

"Now I think there will never be a ceasefire in a very long time," Nadia, who gave only her first name, said.

His assassination stoked jitters about a wider, more complex Middle East war as Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel trade fire over their border and Houthis in Yemen attack ships with links to Israel in the Red Sea and other waters.

"If Iran doesn't strike Israel, I can say it sold Haniyeh out," Gaza resident Rasha Ali, 40, said.