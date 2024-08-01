India has granted land ownership rights to mostly Hindu refugees who had migrated to disputed India-administered Kashmir from Pakistan in 1947 as well as after 1965 India-Pakistan War.

New Delhi which administers the Muslim-majority region through Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accorded sanction to grant proprietary rights on the region's land in favour of what are known as "West Pakistani displaced persons" along with those displaced persons of 1965, officials said on Wednesday.

"This shall significantly empower thousands of (refugee) families across the Jammu region. The decision fulfills the demand of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since the past so many decades," said an Indian official spokesman.

The decision will benefit over 22,000 families who received citizenship and other benefits following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 when New Delhi annexed the region and divided it into two federally-run territories, officials said.

Prior to the abrogation of the special status and annexation, the refugees, mostly Hindus and Sikhs, were restricted from voting in local legislative elections as well as barred from applying for public jobs or scholarships.

Now they have been given the same rights as native residents.

Thousands of refugees migrated to India-administered Kashmir in 1947 as well as after the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

According to official records, a total of 5,764 families, most of them Hindus, moved from Pakistan to the Muslim-majority disputed region.

Demographic change

For almost a century, no outsider was allowed to buy land and property in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

That changed on August 5 in 2019 when India's Hindu far-right government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped the Himalayan region's semi-autonomous powers and downgraded it to a federally governed territory.

As a result, the Muslim-majority region is now run by unelected officials and has lost its flag, criminal code and constitution.

Modi also annulled the long-held hereditary special rights its Muslim natives had over the disputed region's land ownership and jobs.