A large anti-immigrant protest has turned violent as far-right demonstrators attacked a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and setting the building on fire.

The incident took place just before midday on Sunday and was marked by far-right demonstrators' intense clashes with police and counter-protesters.

The mob, many of whom were draped in England and Union Jack flags, gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in significant numbers.

The demonstration quickly escalated, with protestors hurling objects at police officers, forcing a retreat.

Footage posted on social media captured the chaotic scene in which protesters broke into the hotel's ground floor through shattered windows and set fire to it.

A counter rally in support of migrant rights was also held, with participants chanting pro-migrant slogans in response to the anti-immigrant sentiment.

Tensions between the two groups further fuelled the volatility of the situation.

The incident has left at least one police officer injured and raised fears about further unrest.