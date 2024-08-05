TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses hope for Bangladesh's democracy amid recent turmoil
Türkiye emphasises its hope that recently announced future interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.
Türkiye expresses hope for Bangladesh's democracy amid recent turmoil
In an official statement, the Turkish foreign ministry expresses deep sadness for those who lost their lives during the demonstrations in Bangladesh. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

Türkiye's foreign ministry has conveyed deep sadness regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh.

According to the statement published by the ministry, Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation and has expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the demonstrations.

Türkiye emphasised its hope that the recently announced interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.

The Turkish government expressed its desire for these elections to foster democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh, highlighting the long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations.

RelatedInterim government to run Bangladesh as PM Hasina resigns: Army Chief

Bangladesh in turmoil

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, including 14 police officers, in the deadliest day of the ongoing unrest that began with peaceful anti-quota protests and turned into violent clashes.

Recommended

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, the country's army chief has said, announcing that an interim government will run the affairs of the country.

Chief of Army Staff Waker-Uz-Zaman asked the protesters to go home and let the military restore peace.

The development means the end of 15-year rule of Awami League, the party of the founder of the republic.

Reports say Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India's West Bengal state.

Earlier reports had suggested that Hasina, along with her sister, had left the capital Dhaka amid widespread protests.

Protesters and government supporters countrywide battled each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire.

The day's violence took the total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 300, according to an AFP news agency tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

RelatedInterim government to run Bangladesh as PM Hasina resigns: Army Chief
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms