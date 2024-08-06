Tuesday, August 6, 2024

1811 GMT –– Palestinian resistance group Hamas has appointed Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief.

Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by Israel in Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president on July 31.

2121 GMT –– Egypt working with China to reduce tensions in the Middle East

Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty has told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the phone that efforts are being exerted to reduce tensions in the Middle East amid Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Abdelatty also warned against the risks of an expanded conflict that could destabilize the region and its security, according to a statement released by the Egyptian foreign ministry.

The Egyptian minister confirmed during his call that Egypt is collaborating with China as well as regional and international leaders to “stop the bloodshed in Gaza.”

1746 GMT –– Russia's Lavrov discusses Mideast tensions in call with Jordan counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the situation in the Middle East in a phone call, emphasising the need for restraint on all sides to avoid catastrophic consequences, Russia's foreign ministry has said.

1737 GMT –– Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, death toll rises to 166

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack in southern Gaza, bringing the death toll to 166 since last Oct. 7, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Gaza identified the new victim as Mohammed Abu Saada, a photojournalist, without providing details about the circumstances of his death.

According to the media office, the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 166 since Oct. 7, 2023.

1655 GMT –– At least three people killed in Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza's Khan Younis

At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a refugee encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Civil Defence Agency has said.

The attack targeted a tent for displaced Palestinians in the town of al-Zanna, east of Khan Younis, the agency added in a statement.

The attack came hours after two Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli strike targeting a residential apartment southwest of Gaza City.

1638 GMT –– Qatar emir, Biden discuss joint mediation efforts to end Gaza war, Amiri Diwan says

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Joe Biden discussed joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza war as well as the latest developments in the Palestinian enclave, in a phone call, the Qatari Amiri Diwan has said.

1602 GMT –– Lebanon's Hezbollah chief says response to Israeli attacks will be strong

Hezbollah's response to Israeli attacks will be strong and effective, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese group, has said.

He was speaking in an address marking the one-week memorial of the group's top military commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike last week in Beirut's southern suburbs.

1522 GMT –– No peace in Mideast until Palestine state founded: Turkish foreign minister

There will be no peace in the Mideast until a Palestinian state is founded, the Turkish foreign minister has warned.

“Palestinians are being prevented from truly having a state … (But) until a Palestinian state is established, no one in that region will have peace,” Fidan said in a new magazine interview out this week.

Saying the “tragedy” in Gaza didn’t just start last Oct. 7, when Israel launched a months-long offensive on Gaza, Fidan told Bosnian and Herzegovina magazine Stav that that date is rather “a manifestation of a problem has been ignored.”

Saying the problem is the years-long ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, Fidan said: “Israel isn’t giving up its habit of seizing Palestinian land."

1449 GMT –– Haredi Jews storm army’s conscription office in central Israel to protest mandatory service

Scores of ultra-Orthodox Jews broke into an Israeli army's conscription office in central Israel to protest the compulsory army enlistment of their community members.

Footages by Israeli media showed Israeli police chasing ultra-Orthodox Jews inside the conscription office in the Tel Hashomer army base.

A large number of Israeli police and army officers were deployed in the base to expel the protesters, Israel’s Army Radio said.

1429 GMT –– Panic in Beirut as Israeli jets break sound barrier three times

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes, leading to loud booms that sent people in the city running for cover just ahead of a speech by the head of the Iran-aligned group Hezbollah.

Israeli warplanes flew low over the Lebanese capital, with witnesses saying they could see the planes with the naked eye. The booms were the loudest heard in Beirut in years.

One Reuters reporter saw people at a cafe in Beirut's Badaro district scatter as the sound reverberated through the city.

1416 GMT –– Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister over his remarks targeting Turkish president

Türkiye has slammed the Israeli foreign minister for targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Israeli Foreign Minister has made a habit of making banal statements full of slander and lies targeting Türkiye and our President,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

This came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in social media posts.

“For some time now, the person in question cannot be taken seriously,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

1230 GMT –– UN peacekeepers on Israel-Lebanon border 'fundamental', says chief

UN peacekeepers on the Israeli-Lebanese border have never been more crucial, the force's global chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix has said, as fears soared of an escalation in the Middle East.

The role of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, was today "more important than ever", Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said.

"It's the only liaison channel between the Israeli side and the Lebanese side in all its components, such as Hezbollah," he said.

"It's fundamental because it allows us to clarify certain things and avoid misunderstandings... miscalculations, uncontrolled and unwanted escalations," he said.

1210 GMT –– Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the Gaza war, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, Israeli rights group B'Tselem has said in a report.

It said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel detained in Israeli prisons since Oct. 7 attack most of them without being tried.

"The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel," the report said.

1146 GMT –– Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

Japan's Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday The ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.

1130 GMT –– 17 injured as Hezbollah launches ‘swarm’ of rockets into northern Israel

At least 17 people were injured in a Hezbollah drone attack on northern Israel amid fears of a full-blown war between the two sides, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army said several drones were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel with one drone intercepted and another falling in the city of Nahariya.

The attack has triggered rocket sirens to sound in several areas in northern Israel, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

1121 GMT –– Israel bombs southern Lebanon, kills at least five

Five people have been killed in an Israeli air strike in the town of Maifadoun in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

A ministry statement said that efforts were underway to search for survivors after the attack that targeted a house in the town.

Separately, two people were also injured in Israeli artillery shelling in the border towns of Khiyam and Wazzani, the ministry said.

1116 GMT –– UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza

A United Nations expert has condemned Israel's killing last week of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul and cameraman Ramy Al Rifi in Gaza and urged that the deaths be prosecuted as a war crime.

"I strongly denounce the deliberate targeting by Israel of two journalists in Gaza, which adds to an already appalling toll of reporters and media workers killed in this war," Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said in a statement.

1057 GMT –– Israel transfers remains of over 80 dead Palestinians

Israel has delivered the remains of more than 80 Palestinians through the International Committee of the Red Cross, a Palestinian official has said.

“The Palestinian side received the remains of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing in a large truck container,” Ahmad Duhair, the acting head of the Justice Ministry’s Forensic Medicine Department, said.

“Identifying the individuals is difficult due to complete decomposition,” added Duhair.

Israel had placed "the remains in plastic bags with serial numbers only, without providing the Palestinian side with any information about these bodies or the places from which they were taken, where they were killed, or where they were held,” he added.