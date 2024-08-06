Niger has snapped diplomatic ties with Ukraine "with immediate effect", accusing Kiev of supporting "terrorist groups".

The decision comes on Tuesday, two days after Mali also broke ties with Ukraine in the wake of heavy losses suffered by the Malian army and reported Wagner militia in late July at the hands of rebels and separatist forces.

Niger, which, like Mali, is run by the military, said it would ask the UN Security Council to debate Ukraine's "aggression", government spokesperson Amadou Abdramane said in a televised statement.

Mali also accused Ukraine of aiding armed groups, which the Malian army is fighting.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Mali had cut ties without a thorough review of the situation and without providing evidence of the country’s involvement in the attack.

Related Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger sign 'confederation' treaty

Niger went through a military coup in July 2023, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum. The military junta took over since then.

After the coup, Niger's ties with both France and the US have been soured. Like Mali and Burkina Faso, the country's relations with Russia have strengthened.

Niger has been battling militant violence for years, notably Daesh and al Qaeda.