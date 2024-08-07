WORLD
2 MIN READ
Leaked video shows Israeli soldiers sexually assault Palestinian detainee
A leaked surveillance video aired by Israel's Channel 12 reveals Israeli soldiers sexually assaulted a Palestinian detainee at the notorious Sde Teiman detention camp.
Leaked video shows Israeli soldiers sexually assault Palestinian detainee
Israeli authorities often claim to investigate the incidents, but tangible results are rarely seen. / Photo: AA
August 7, 2024

A leaked video has emerged that shows Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee from Gaza in the notorious Israeli detention camp, Sde Teiman.

The footage from surveillance cameras, aired by Israeli Channel 12, shows a group of Israeli reservist soldiers picking a detainee out of more than 30 others, who are all laid on the ground blindfolded.

The detainee is then taken to a corner.

"It is clear that they know about the surveillance cameras and try to hide their act with shields," the report said. "The video contains a documentation to the felony of the reservists: the act of sodomy in these circumstances."

The report said the detainee was bleeding and was taken to hospital after several hours, where his condition was described as "complex".

"The injury was caused by the insertion of an object," the channel said, quoting a medical report.

Related'Everyone was naked and bleeding': Israeli torture of Palestinians exposed
Recommended

Following the arrest of nine soldiers for committing the act on July 29, Israeli right-wing protesters, including politicians, broke into two military bases in southern and central Israel.

Israeli military prosecution claims it is still investigating the incident but has not filed any charges against the accused.

In recent months, numerous reports have emerged of mass abuse of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza at the Sde Teiman prison in the Negev desert, southern Israel.

Israeli authorities often claim to investigate the incidents, but tangible results are rarely seen.

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7 and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.

RelatedHow Israel uses tools from Microsoft and Google to carry out Gaza genocide
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers