The United States has announced $424 million in aid and humanitarian assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which is facing disaster as a result of armed violence in the east.

The aid announcement was made by Lucy Tamlyn, US ambassador to the DRC, and Jeffrey Prescott, US representative to the UN food and agriculture agencies, while on a visit to the DRC on Wednesday.

According to the press release from the US Embassy, $414 million of this package will be allocated to "humanitarian assistance".

The remaining $10 million is earmarked for "health assistance" to respond to the current outbreak of the mpox virus in the DRC and other affected countries in the region, according to the statement.

The US Agency for International Development is also donating 50,000 mpox vaccines to the DRC, the country most affected by the epidemic, it added.

As of August 3, the African Union's health agency counted 14,479 confirmed and suspected cases and 455 deaths in the country, representing a case-fatality rate of around 3 percent.