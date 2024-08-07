WORLD
3 MIN READ
US announces $424M aid package for DRC
The US Embassy says $414 million will be allocated to "humanitarian assistance" and $10 million for "health assistance" to respond to the current outbreak of the mpox.
US announces $424M aid package for DRC
The US Agency for International Development is also donating 50,000 mpox vaccines to the DRC, the country most affected by the epidemic, it added. / Photo: AP
August 7, 2024

The United States has announced $424 million in aid and humanitarian assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which is facing disaster as a result of armed violence in the east.

The aid announcement was made by Lucy Tamlyn, US ambassador to the DRC, and Jeffrey Prescott, US representative to the UN food and agriculture agencies, while on a visit to the DRC on Wednesday.

According to the press release from the US Embassy, $414 million of this package will be allocated to "humanitarian assistance".

The remaining $10 million is earmarked for "health assistance" to respond to the current outbreak of the mpox virus in the DRC and other affected countries in the region, according to the statement.

The US Agency for International Development is also donating 50,000 mpox vaccines to the DRC, the country most affected by the epidemic, it added.

As of August 3, the African Union's health agency counted 14,479 confirmed and suspected cases and 455 deaths in the country, representing a case-fatality rate of around 3 percent.

Recommended
RelatedScores killed in anti-UN protest in DRC's Goma

Armed violence

Plagued by armed violence for 30 years, eastern DRC, particularly the province of North Kivu, has been in crisis since November 2021 with the resurgence of the M23 rebels.

In the space of two and a half years, the M23 has seized vast swathes of territory, going so far as to almost completely encircle Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, to which hundreds of thousands of displaced people have flocked.

There are at least 7.3 million displaced persons in the DRC, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers